Brieske (arm) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It will be the first time he's thrown from the mound since he underwent a hydrodissection procedure to treat a nerve issue in his right arm. There remains no timetable for Brieske's return, but certainly Wednesday will be a step forward.
