Brieske (arm) is slated to throw a bullpen session by the middle of next week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Brieske played catch Thursday for the first time since undergoing a hydrodissection procedure to treat a nerve issue in his right arm and will progress to mound work in a few days. There's no timetable yet for his return.
