Brieske allowed three run and two walks with six strikeouts in seven shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Brieske earned his third quality start in 10 games this year with his most dominant performance yet. He's now gone 12.2 innings in his last two starts without allowing a run, though Gregory Soto's blown save Thursday denied Brieske a second straight win. In 54.2 innings overall. the rookie has a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:17 K:BB. He's lined up for a road start in Boston next week.