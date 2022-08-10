Brieske (forearm/biceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Brieske was recently pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after experiencing symptoms of right biceps tendinitis, and he'll be ineligible to rejoin the Tigers until at least late September after shifting to the 60-day IL. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be able to return prior to the end of the regular season.
