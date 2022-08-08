The Tigers are expected to activate Brieske (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's series finale with the Guardians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Brieske had previously looked to be on track to return to the rotation as early as Wednesday, but the Tigers will instead have Tyler Alexander and Drew Hutchison take the mound for the first two games of the series with Cleveland to afford the rookie right-hander one additional day of rest. In his most recent rehab start Friday at Triple-A Toledo, Brieske struck out eight over 4.1 innings of one-run ball and built up to 66 pitches.