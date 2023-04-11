Brieske (arm) was diagnosed with right ulnar nerve entrapment Tuesday and received a nerve hydrodissection procedure to treat it. After a short rest period, he will resume throwing this week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Brieske was placed on the 15-day injured list to start the season due to right arm discomfort, and now the specifics of his injury have been revealed. The Tigers don't have a timetable in place for the 25-year-old righty to make his season debut, but his return only continues to get pushed back as he spends more and more time without throwing.