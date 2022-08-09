Brieske (forearm) is no longer on track to return from the 15-day injured list Thursday, as Garrett Hill is scheduled to start the Tigers' series finale with the Guardians that day, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Since Brieske completed his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo last Friday, he should be available to pitch for the Tigers as soon as Wednesday, if the big club chooses to keep him on a four-day rest schedule. The Tigers haven't indicated that Brieske has suffered any sort of setback in his recovery from a right forearm injury, but he looks like he'll get some extra rest before he makes his return from the IL. Brieske could still be an option to start any of the Tigers' three games this weekend in Chicago versus the White Sox.