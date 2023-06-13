Brieske (elbow) tossed a no-hit scoreless inning out of the bullpen in his most recent rehab outing Saturday with High-A West Michigan, issuing one walk in a 17-pitch appearance.

Though he was a full-time starter in the minors and majors in 2021 and 2022, Brieske has now made a pair of one-inning appearances in both of his first two rehab outings as he works his way back from the hydrodissection procedure he underwent in April to treat a nerve issue in his right elbow. The Tigers haven't clarified that they intend to bring Brieske back from the 60-day injured list as a reliever, but with rehabbing starters Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Matt Manning (foot) both on similar timelines for activation, Detroit might not have room in the rotation for Brieske anyway.