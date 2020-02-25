Tigers' Beau Burrows: Available in relief Tuesday
Burrows (oblique) is listed as an available option out of the Tigers' bullpen for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Burrows' inclusion on the lineup card isn't necessarily an indication that he'll be used in relief Tuesday, but it appears safe to conclude that the 23-year-old has moved past the left oblique strain that resulted in him being shut down last August. After wrapping up the 2019 campaign with a 4.84 ERA in 74.1 innings between three affiliates, Burrows is expected to fill a full-time role in the Triple-A Toledo rotation in 2020.
