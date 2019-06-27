Burrows was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Burrows missed a month and a half due to shoulder inflammation, but he's back with Toledo after making a pair of rehab start, one with High-A Lakeland and the other with Double-A Erie. Prior to getting hurt, Burrows compiled a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB in 23.2 innings with the Mud Hens.

More News
Our Latest Stories