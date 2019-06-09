Tigers' Beau Burrows: Closing in on return
Burrows (shoulder) pitched at High-A Lakeland on Sunday and is scheduled for a simulated game (three innings) Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
This is positive news for Burrows, who landed on the 7-day injured list May 2 with shoulder inflammation. Following Wednesday's sim game, he'll be re-evaluated to determine the next step in his rehab process.
