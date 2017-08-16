Burrows, 20, has fanned 31 batters over his last 22 innings for Double-A Erie.

After a rough start at Double-A, Burrows has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of the last seven starts at this level. His control has been much better of late, as he has walked just six batters over the aforementioned recent 22 inning stretch. Burrows remains one of the younger hurlers at this level, and with three quality pitches at his disposal he has emerged as arguably the top pitching prospect for the Tigers.