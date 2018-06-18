Tigers general manager Al Avila suggested Sunday that Burrows could be promoted to Triple-A Toledo in the near future, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Avila also suggested a promotion for another one of the Tigers' top pitching prospects, Alex Faedo, would be forthcoming, with the right-hander ultimately getting officially moved up from High-A Lakeland to Double-A Erie on Monday. Burrows is still waiting for his Triple-A assignment, but for the time being, he'll continue to ply his trade in the Eastern League. The 21-year-old has posted a 3.34 ERA and 52:24 K:BB across 64.2 innings with Erie this season.