Tigers' Beau Burrows: Returns from IL
Burrows was activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday for High-A Lakeland, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Burrows has been sidelined since April 27 with right shoulder inflammation, but he proved his health last weekend by completing a three-inning simulated game. He'll likely take on a larger workload while he returns to minor-league action Monday for what will be a de facto rehab outing. Assuming Burrows escapes his turn with Lakeland without any setbacks, he'll likely move up to Triple-A Toledo for his subsequent start.
