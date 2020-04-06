Play

The Tigers optioned Burrows to Triple-A Toledo on March 6.

Burrows wasn't under consideration for a back-end spot in the Detroit rotation, making him an easy early cut as the Tigers trimmed down their camp roster. After posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 15 starts at Toledo in 2019, Burrows will need to find more success in the International League before the big club gives him a look.

More News
Our Latest Stories