Tigers' Beau Burrows: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Burrows (oblique) was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Burrows advanced to Triple-A Toledo last season, where he recorded a 5.51 ERA with a 61:32 K:BB over 65.1 innings. It's encouraging to see him reach the Triple-A level, but he'll likely have to show more consistency in limiting run production before he is considered for a major-league role. Burrows' addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.
