Burrows tossed 6.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Thursday for Triple-A Toledo. He allowed three hits and struck out five.

Burrows has not allowed an earned run through his first 10.1 innings of the season, and he has 12 strikeouts versus just two walks. The 22-year-old struggled with command last season, posting a 3.8 BB/9 in 134 innings with Double-A Erie, so he could be ready to take a step forward as a prospect if he continues to limit the walks.