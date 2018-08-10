Burrows has a 4.2 BB/9 this season in 108.1 innings with Double-A Erie, which is the highest mark of his four-year professional career.

Last season, Burrows started with High-A Lakeland and posted a 1.7 BB/9 across 58.2 innings, but that figure jumped to 3.9 when he finished the year with 76.1 innings at Double-A. Erie manager Andrew Graham said the 21-year-old hasn't been able to dominate as much with just his fastball, which could be behind some of the control issues as he's had to rely on secondary stuff more often, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Burrows still has a solid 3.99 ERA, and if he can iron out his command a bit, he could advance to Triple-A before the season is over.