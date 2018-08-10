Tigers' Beau Burrows: Struggling with control at Double-A
Burrows has a 4.2 BB/9 this season in 108.1 innings with Double-A Erie, which is the highest mark of his four-year professional career.
Last season, Burrows started with High-A Lakeland and posted a 1.7 BB/9 across 58.2 innings, but that figure jumped to 3.9 when he finished the year with 76.1 innings at Double-A. Erie manager Andrew Graham said the 21-year-old hasn't been able to dominate as much with just his fastball, which could be behind some of the control issues as he's had to rely on secondary stuff more often, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Burrows still has a solid 3.99 ERA, and if he can iron out his control a bit, he could advance to Triple-A before the season is over.
More News
-
Tigers' Beau Burrows: Promotion to Triple-A imminent•
-
Tigers' Beau Burrows: Will start year at Double-A•
-
Tigers' Beau Burrows: Flashing strikeout stuff at Double-A•
-
Tigers' Beau Burrows: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Tigers' Beau Burrows: Sharp in last three starts•
-
Tigers' Beau Burrows: Placed on DL with blister•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart