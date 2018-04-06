Tigers' Beau Burrows: Will start year at Double-A
Burrows will start the year with Double-A Erie, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Burrows finished 2017 at Double-A, where he had mixed results across 76.1 innings. His overall 4.72 ERA and 1.47 WHIP don't look great, but he got better as he went along and also saw his strikeout rate tick up. The Tigers likely want to see Burrows, who was a 2015 first-round pick, sustain some success at the level before moving him up to Triple-A.
