The Tigers signed Gamel to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

While it's a minor-league deal for Gamel, he has a chance to be in Detroit soon given the club's injury problems in the outfield. Gamel will make $1.2 million if in the majors, with more available in incentives. The 32-year-old slashed .247/.384/.333 in 38 tilts at the big-league level in 2024.