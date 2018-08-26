Hardy (elbow) will make his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

The Tigers could have Hardy build up to a starter's workload during the rehab assignment, but the team intends to deploy him out of the bullpen once he's reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Hardy has been sidelined for just under two weeks with left elbow tendinitis, so he shouldn't require more than one or two rehab outings to prove his health.

