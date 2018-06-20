Hardy will be available out of the bullpen for the Tigers' three-game series with the Indians this weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Francisco Liriano (hamstring) will return from the 10-day disabled list to start one game of the series, but that doesn't mean Hardy will lose out on a rotation spot. Because of off days Monday and Thursday, the Tigers will temporarily run a five-man rotation this week, but manager Ron Gardenhire intends to expand the starting staff to six men the following week. That will allow Hardy to continue picking up starts after the right-hander earned his place in the rotation by posting a 3.31 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his previous six outings. Those who have reaped the benefits of Hardy's production thus far in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues shouldn't cut bait just yet.