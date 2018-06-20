Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Bumped to bullpen this week
Hardy will be available out of the bullpen for the Tigers' three-game series with the Indians this weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Francisco Liriano (hamstring) will return from the 10-day disabled list to start one game of the series, but that doesn't mean Hardy will lose out on a rotation spot. Because of off days Monday and Thursday, the Tigers will temporarily run a five-man rotation this week, but manager Ron Gardenhire intends to expand the starting staff to six men the following week. That will allow Hardy to continue picking up starts after the right-hander earned his place in the rotation by posting a 3.31 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his previous six outings. Those who have reaped the benefits of Hardy's production thus far in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues shouldn't cut bait just yet.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?