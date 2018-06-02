Hardy (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across six innings as he picked up the win Friday against the Blue Jays.

Hardy was spotted a four-run lead in the second inning, and he carried a shutout into the sixth. Through 26 innings this season, he's posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 20 strikeouts. Hardy should be in line for at least one more start until Jordan Zimmermann returns from the disabled list, at which point he'll likely shift to the bullpen.