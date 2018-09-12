Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Could be available this weekend
Hardy (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Wednesday and expects to be ready for action against the Indians this weekend, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Hardy has only pitched once since Aug. 14 due to elbow tendinitis and most recently, inflammation in his left (pitching) elbow. It appears as though he has made some steady progress over the past few days and claimed that the elbow "felt good" following Wednesday's session. Moving forward, look for Hardy to remain in Detroit's bullpen for the remainder of the 2018 season since the club will refrain from stretching him back out with only a few weeks left to play.
