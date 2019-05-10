Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Could rejoin team this weekend
Hardy (forearm) tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with High-A Lakeland Thursday and is on track to rejoin the Tigers Friday in Minnesota, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Hardy last pitched for the Tigers on April 21, but it looks like he's ready to get back into the bullpen. The lefty was a valuable member of Detroit's relief corps in 2018, as he made 30 appearances (13 starts), and posted a 3.56 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 86 innings of work. He has a 6.00 ERA this season but has only logged 12 innings to date.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...