Hardy (forearm) tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with High-A Lakeland Thursday and is on track to rejoin the Tigers Friday in Minnesota, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hardy last pitched for the Tigers on April 21, but it looks like he's ready to get back into the bullpen. The lefty was a valuable member of Detroit's relief corps in 2018, as he made 30 appearances (13 starts), and posted a 3.56 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 86 innings of work. He has a 6.00 ERA this season but has only logged 12 innings to date.