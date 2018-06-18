Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Could stick in rotation as sixth starter
The Tigers could keep Hardy in the starting rotation by using a six-man rotation through the All-Star break, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Hardy has now made six starts for the Tigers, posting a strong 3.31 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 35.1 innings. Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) recently returned to Detroit's rotation, and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) isn't too far off, but Hardy may be forcing the team's hand. "We've been really thinking this thing through," manager Ron Gardenhire said. Staying in the rotation rather than returning to middle relief would certainly be a boon for Hardy's fantasy value. At this point, the lefty is penciled in to start June 27 against Oakland.
