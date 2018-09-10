Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Dealing with elbow inflammation
Hardy is dealing with elbow inflammation, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Hardy spent time on the disabled list in August with elbow tendinitis. While he looked sharp in his return earlier in September, striking out three while allowing just one hit across two scoreless innings, the southpaw apparently aggravated the injury in the process. Hardy is scheduled to throw a side session in the next day or two, suggesting the injury may not be anything overly serious.
