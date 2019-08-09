Hardy will receive a second opinion on his left elbow from Dr. James Andrews before reporting to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hardy was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday but apparently his elbow isn't 100 percent, and he wants to be evaluated further before pitching in the minors. The 32-year-old has a 4.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 44.1 innings this season.