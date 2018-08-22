Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Expected back next week
Hardy (elbow) should be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Since the team is off Monday and aren't expected to require a fifth starter again until Aug. 31, the Tigers may wait until that date before officially activating Hardy and reinserting him to the rotation. Hardy was placed on the DL on Aug. 17 after developing inflammation in his left elbow, but because of the brevity of his absence and the progress he has already shown in his recovery, he's unlikely to require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Tigers.
