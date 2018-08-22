Hardy (elbow) is expected to join the bullpen when activated from the disabled list Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The decision was made to protect Hardy's arm, with manager Ron Gardenhire adding that "his arm is feeling great and we want to keep it that way." Ryan Carpenter will stick in the rotation as a result of Hardy transitioning back to the bullpen. Through 10 appearances (10.2 innings) as a reliever this season, Hardy owns a solid 1.69 ERA.