Hardy (4-5) allowed four earned runs over four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He gave up five hits and a walk, to go along with four strikeouts.

Hardy got off to a rocky start, allowing all four of his runs in the first two innings before settling down somewhat. The 31-year-old lefty has been roughed up a bit in his last two appearances, going 0-2 and allowing nine earned runs over nine innings. Hardy will still take a decent 3.91 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Twins.