Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Having so-so spring
After pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Hardy now has a 5.00 ERA this spring through nine innings.
It's a pretty small sample size for Hardy, who turned in a solid 3.56 ERA for the Tigers across 86 innings in 2018 while working as both a reliever and a starter. The veteran lefty should once again fill a bullpen role to begin 2019, though his ability to start certainly could come in handy at some point.
