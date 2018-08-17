Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Heads to DL
Hardy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to elbow tendinitis, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It's unclear as to when this issue started to bother Hardy, but he'll be forced to hit the shelf until at least Aug. 28. Ryan Carpenter has been called up to take Hardy's place in the starting rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Takes loss against Angels•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Throws seven scoreless innings•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: To start against Oakland on Friday•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Picks up win Saturday•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Making spot start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...