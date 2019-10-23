Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Lands on waivers
Hardy (elbow) was placed on outright waivers Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Hardy received a platelet-rich plasma injection to his left elbow in mid-August and missed the final two months of the season, and it now looks as though his time with the Tigers may be over. The 32-year-old wasn't expected to be tendered a contract by the Tigers in arbitration and will hit free agency if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Hardy had a 4.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 44.1 innings during 2019.
