Hardy allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four over four-plus innings in Tuesday's loss to the A's.

Hardy maneuvered through the first three innings with relative ease and entered the fourth with a 6-0 lead. He was about to escape the inning unscathed before his first baseman John Hicks committed an error to extend the frame. Hardy then allowed back-to-back doubles in the fourth and was lifted from the contest after serving up back-to-back jacks to Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie to begin the fifth. He'll take a 3.59 ERA into his upcoming Monday start against the Blue Jays.