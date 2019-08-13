Hardy (elbow) will get a PRP injection in his left arm and will likely be out for the rest of the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The left-hander was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 8, and his elbow injury is apparently serious enough to require a PRP injection, although he'll likely avoid surgery, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. In 39 major-league appearances this season, Hardy posted an ERA of 4.47 with a 1.15 WHIP.