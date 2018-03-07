Hardy (shoulder) is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, The Detroit News reports.

Hardy has been sidelined since late February with a shoulder impingement. He had a cortisone shot in his shoulder last week. He hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day yet, but the team is being cautious with him, and he'll have to throw at least three bullpen sessions and a simulated game before getting into game action. If he's sidelined to start the year, Chad Bell or James Russell could win a spot as the Tigers' second lefty in the bullpen.