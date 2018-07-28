Hardy will make a spot start Saturday against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers' light game schedule over the next two weeks was expected to result in Hardy occupying a bullpen role until a fifth starter was needed again Aug. 7, but the lefty will rejoin the rotation on short notice after Saturday's scheduled starter, Francisco Liriano, suffered an allergic reaction a day earlier. Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Hardy would be capped at around 65 pitches Saturday after the 31-year-old tossed 55 pitches in his previous start last weekend before transitioning back to relief. Gardenhire also noted that Liriano was feeling "fine" after a brief visit to the hospital and could be available out of the bullpen, though the Tigers would probably prefer to give him some rest a day after the health scare.

