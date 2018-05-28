Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Notches first win
Hardy (1-0) picked up his first win of the season Sunday against the White Sox, as he allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings.
Hardy surrendered an RBI triple to Yolmer Sanchez in the third, but he wasn't scored upon for the rest of his outing, putting up seven strong innings. In three starts this season, Hardy has posted a 2.70 ERA with 17 strikeouts and just four walks across 20 innings. It's unclear if he'll be tabbed for another spot start before Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) returns to the rotation from the disabled list.
