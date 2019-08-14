Hardy (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

With just six weeks left in the season, this move effectively rules Hardy out for the remainder of the year. The southpaw, who compiled a 4.47 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 39 big-league innings this season, is set to receive a PRP injection in his elbow in the coming days as he recovers from a left flexor tendon strain. David McKay was added to the roster in a corresponding move.

