Hardy (4-3) tossed five innings of one-run ball to grab the win Saturday against the Indians. He allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Hardy didn't have swing-and-miss stuff but he did enough to neutralize a solid Cleveland lineup before handing things over to the bullpen. The 31-year-old lefty was making a spot start in place of Francisco Liriano, who suffered an allergic reaction a day earlier. Hardy will likely shift back to the bullpen, but he's pitched well as a starter this season and could move back into that role at some point.