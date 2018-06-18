Hardy (3-1) recorded the win Sunday against the White Sox, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball. He gave up six hits and struck out three.

Hardy has been solid since moving into the Detroit rotation, as he's posted a 3.31 ERA across six starts (35.1 innings). However, with Francisco Liriano (hamstring) expected back from the DL by next weekend, Hardy could find himself squeezed out of a spot. If that happens, expect the lefty to transition back into the Tigers' bullpen, thought he's proven himself capable to handle a spot start if the need arises.