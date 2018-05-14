Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Pitches 4.1 innings
Hardy allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three across 4.1 innings on Sunday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Hardy was making what will likely turn out to be a spot start in Jordan Zimmermann's place Sunday. Although he allowed nine baserunners in his short outing, he was able to keep the Tigers in the game by allowing only a solo home run and RBI single. He shouldn't be a widely targeted player due to his role likely vanishing once Zimmermann returns to health, and his skills indicate he would only be worth attention in leagues where innings are at a premium.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...