Hardy allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three across 4.1 innings on Sunday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Hardy was making what will likely turn out to be a spot start in Jordan Zimmermann's place Sunday. Although he allowed nine baserunners in his short outing, he was able to keep the Tigers in the game by allowing only a solo home run and RBI single. He shouldn't be a widely targeted player due to his role likely vanishing once Zimmermann returns to health, and his skills indicate he would only be worth attention in leagues where innings are at a premium.