Hardy went six innings and allowed just two earned runs on three hits and a walk but took a no-decision in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out five.

Hardy was actually in line for the win after leaving the game with a runner on in the seventh and the Tigers up 2-1, but the Detroit bullpen quickly imploded. The 30-year-old lefty has pitched fairly well since being thrust into a starting role, but with Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) set to return from the DL fairly soon, Hardy could move back to the bullpen. For now, he's scheduled to start again Sunday against the White Sox on the road.