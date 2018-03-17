Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Plans to pitch Monday
Hardy, who has been sidelined since late February with a shoulder impingement, said he's planning on returning to game action Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hardy threw live batting practice Friday and said he felt good afterward. The plan now is for him to take the weekend off and possibly get into a Grapefruit League game Monday. The team said that Hardy will need to get in at least three spring training appearances to make the Opening Day roster. Barring a setback, he should get that many. The 31-year-old lefty could also begin the season on the 10-day disabled list or assigned to Triple-A Toledo to buy a little more time in his recovery.
