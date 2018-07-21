Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Re-enters rotation
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Hardy would start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hardy had previously made eight starts for the Tigers, going 3-1 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 6.2 K/9 in those outings before being moved to the bullpen in late June. With Gardenhire anticipating that Fulmer will be sidelined for longer than the 10-day minimum, it sounds like Hardy could be in store for multiple turns through the rotation. The southpaw said he expects to be held to a pitch count in his return to the rotation since he hasn't covered more than two innings in relief over the past three and a half weeks.
