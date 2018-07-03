Hardy picked up his first save of the season in Monday's 3-2, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays, tossing a perfect inning with a strikeout.

With Shane Greene (shoulder) placed on the disabled list earlier in the day, Joe Jimenez got the first crack at a save in the ninth inning but he allowed a run to send the game into extra innings. When the Tigers went ahead in the top of the 10th inning, Hardy got the next chance to end the game and he made quick work of the Blue Jays on just eight pitches. Jimenez will likely get a few more chances as the fill-in closer, but if his struggles persist, Hardy could step in until Greene returns. The veteran lefty has been solid as both a starter and a reliever this year, as he now has a 3.44 ERA across 49.2 innings of work.