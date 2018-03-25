Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Removed from 40-man roster
The Tigers waived Hardy on Sunday to open a spot on their 40-man roster, then outrighted him to Triple-A Toledo when he wasn't claimed by another team, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers could use the roster spot on Niko Goodrum, who is not currently on the 40-man but is expected to claim a bench spot to begin the regular season. Hardy was slowed by a shoulder injury this spring, which likely contributed to him going unclaimed. If he does well in Toledo, he could be an option for the Tigers down the road, but they'd have to add him back to the 40-man roster and bump someone else off to make that move. Hardy doesn't seem likely to make much of a fantasy impact in 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Returns to game action•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Plans to pitch Monday•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Throws live batting practice•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: To throw bullpen session Saturday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...