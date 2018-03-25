The Tigers waived Hardy on Sunday to open a spot on their 40-man roster, then outrighted him to Triple-A Toledo when he wasn't claimed by another team, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers could use the roster spot on Niko Goodrum, who is not currently on the 40-man but is expected to claim a bench spot to begin the regular season. Hardy was slowed by a shoulder injury this spring, which likely contributed to him going unclaimed. If he does well in Toledo, he could be an option for the Tigers down the road, but they'd have to add him back to the 40-man roster and bump someone else off to make that move. Hardy doesn't seem likely to make much of a fantasy impact in 2018.