Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Resuming throwing program
Hardy (shoulder) played catch Friday and will get back into his throwing program Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hardy was held out of Detroit's game against Toronto six days prior with shoulder tightness. He seems to be getting back on track in time to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old lefty appeared in 35 games for the Tigers last year, posting a 5.94 ERA.
